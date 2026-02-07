FIFA World Cup trophy comes to Philadelphia ahead of tournament

The FIFA World Cup trophy is coming to Philadelphia as part of a 38-city tour across North America before the tournament kicks off.

The tour includes all 16 host cities and 22 additional stops, giving fans a chance to see the original trophy up close before competition begins.

Currently, the trophy is overseas as part of a tour that began Jan. 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tour includes stops in future host nations like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Portugal, Spain and Brazil.

The trophy is set to arrive in North America by the end of the month.

When is the trophy coming to Philadelphia?

Fans will have to be patient, as the trophy is set to make an extensive tour before arriving in the city.

The trophy will first arrive in Mexico on Feb. 26, launching the tour in Mexico City and will travel across the country through March 22 before heading to the United States for a total of 21 stops.

The U.S. leg of the tour starts in Los Angeles March 24 and will visit Las Vegas, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Portland and Seattle through April 6.

The trophy will then travel to Canada, stopping in Vancouver, Calgary and Winnipeg from April 10 to April 13. It then returns to U.S. soil for a run through the Midwest to the deep South from April 14 to May 16.

The trophy will then make its one-day stop in Philadelphia on May 21.

After that, the tour returns to Canada, with stops in Montreal, Halifax, Ottawa and Toronto, before visiting Boston on May 30.

It'll wrap up its U.S. tour in New York on June 3.

The trophy will then return to Mexico City, where the tour concludes June 5, just ahead of the tournament's opening match between Mexico and South Africa on June 11.