Man killed in Laurel Springs fire on Washington Avenue

LAUREL SPRINGS, N.J. (CBS) -- A man has died after a fire Wednesday in Camden County. The fire began around noon on Washington Avenue in Laurel Springs.

Firefighters reported flames coming from the first and second floors of a 3-story home, which was being used as apartments.

The victim has not been identified and officials have not said what caused the fire.

