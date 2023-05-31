Man killed in Laurel Springs fire on Washington Avenue
LAUREL SPRINGS, N.J. (CBS) -- A man has died after a fire Wednesday in Camden County. The fire began around noon on Washington Avenue in Laurel Springs.
Firefighters reported flames coming from the first and second floors of a 3-story home, which was being used as apartments.
The victim has not been identified and officials have not said what caused the fire.
