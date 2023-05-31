Crews battling warehouse fire in Wissinoming, Northeast Philadelphia

Digital Brief: May 31, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Wissinoming Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 3 p.m. in the 2200 block of Fraley Street.

Officials have not said if there are any injuries.

The Philadelphia Health Department is warning Wissinoming residents to avoid the area or stay inside due to the fire.

The health department said inspectors were sent to the area to collect air samples for any potential threats. At this time, no hazardous materials have been identified.

SEPTA and Amtrak said there are no disruptions to service at this time.

The fire comes after smoke from the raging Tantallon wildfire burning in Nova Scotia, Canada, as well as another in New Jersey, led to an air quality alert in the region.

This is a developing story and will be updated.