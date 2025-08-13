Super Bowl champ Malcolm Jenkins to be inducted into Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Fame

Malcolm Jenkins to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame; Landon Dickerson has surgery

Malcolm Jenkins to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame; Landon Dickerson has surgery

Malcolm Jenkins to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame; Landon Dickerson has surgery

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champion safety Malcolm Jenkins will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in November.

On Wednesday, the Eagles announced Jenkins and Bucko Kilroy, a two-way lineman who spent his entire 13-year career in Philadelphia, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 when they host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday in November.

"Malcolm and Bucko are most deserving of our team's highest honor, having played integral roles on the 1948, 1949, and 2017 championship-winning teams," Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO of the Eagles, said. "Along with seven of his teammates, Bucko is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 1940s – an era in which he helped lead the franchise to back-to-back NFL Championships in 1948 and 1949. A captain on our first Super Bowl-winning team in 2017, Malcolm was a tenacious player who was beloved by his teammates and coaches for the thoughtful leadership and veteran presence he provided. We proudly congratulate both men, along with their families, and look forward to officially inducting them into the Eagles Hall of Fame in November."

Jenkins, a three-time team captain, played a pivotal role on Philadelphia's defense that brought home the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LII over the New England Patriots.

In that win, Jenkins had four tackles, including one that knocked Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks out of the game, and one pass deflection.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After the Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency after the 2008 season, the Eagles sought to replace him, but they didn't fill the void until signing Jenkins in 2014.

Jenkins provided stability at the position and played in Philadelphia for six seasons. He was the team's ironman, starting in all 96 regular-season games with the Birds. In five of the six seasons, he was on the field for 99% of the team's defensive snaps.

All three of Jenkins' Pro Bowl honors came with the Eagles. He ranks second in franchise history with four interceptions returned for a touchdown, including a 99-yard return against former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. During his time in Philadelphia, Jenkins was also only NFL safety to record 10-plus interceptions and 10-plus forced fumbles.

Jenkins is also known for his work off the field, where he was an advocate for police reform, social justice, financial literacy and more. He was the team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award honoree in 2019 and the recipient of the NFLPA's Byron "Whizzer" White Award in 2017 for his charity work.

Jenkins also spent seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including the first five seasons of his career, where he won a Super Bowl in 2010. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in his second season with the Saints.

Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins (27), Eagles S Rodney McLeod (23), and Eagles DE Chris Long (56) stand together during the National Anthem before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles on October 08, 2017 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jenkins was in Philadelphia for the team's joint practice Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns, and Lurie surprised him with the news.

"I thought we were just catching up. No idea. It caught me off guard, where I was lost for words for a second, which is not usually a thing for me. It's a huge honor," Jenkins told the team's website.

Kilroy, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 1943, played on both sides of the ball for the Eagles from 1943-55. He was a part of the team's NFL Championship teams in 1948 and 1949.

Kilroy is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team of the 1940s. After retiring, he transitioned to a front office role and worked as a scout and assistant coach for the Eagles.

Before the NFL, Kilroy grew up in Port Richmond and attended North Catholic High School in Philly, which closed in 2010. He also played college football at Temple University and is a member of the school's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kilroy died in 2007. He was 86.