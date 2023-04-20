Malcolm Jenkins teaches financial literacy to Philadelphia students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Eagles great dropped in on high school students in Germantown for an off-the-field lesson.

Malcolm Jenkins is working to bring a financial literacy curriculum to schools through his organization, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.

A pilot program called "Closing the Wealth Gap" was introduced to students at Parkway Northwest High School.

The program will equip students with a basic understanding of spending, saving, and investing money.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Kids are advocating for these types of things to come into the school," Jenkins said. "So it was one of those situations where it was a perfect storm. We have something to offer. There's a desire here from both the staff and the students."

"Financial literacy is a basic life skill and a lot of us aren't taught that," one student said. "If we're not taught that, how are we supposed to become successful?"

"Our goal is to help bridge the wealth gap," Gwendolyn Jenkins, Malcolm's mom and a co-founder of the foundation, said. "And one way to do that is through quality financial education."

Jenkins partnered with his former Eagles teammate Jedidiah Collins to tackle this noteworthy effort.