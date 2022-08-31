Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won't participate in early-September debate with Dr. Oz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate says he won't participate in an early-September debate with Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman cites his ongoing recovery from a recent stroke

The Hill reports Fetterman called out Oz's campaign for mocking several 'concessions' that would be made if Fetterman agreed to debate with Oz, including mocking him over his health.

Fetterman blasted Oz, accusing him of making it "abundantly clear that they think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor."

Oz's camp responded, saying "John Fetterman is a liar, a liberal, and a coward."