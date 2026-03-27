Video shows critical moments after Logan Township, New Jersey, explosion: "Get everybody out"

Dramatic body camera video shows the moments when first responders rescued people and secured the scene after an explosion at a cocoa butter processing facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, earlier this month.

The March 4 blast at the Savita Naturals cocoa butter processing plant sent eight people to hospitals. The blast and subsequent propane-fueled fires shut down an industrial and warehouse area just off Interstate 295.

The videos, released by Logan Township police Friday, show police officers and medics as they first got on the scene.

Audio picks up more explosions after the initial blast, and officers call for the area to be evacuated.

"Tell 'em to tell people to get the f--- out of here, tell them to start moving," one officer says.

Officers later spoke with the family that owns the plant, and they said it appeared that propane gas under pressure came in contact with a spark and ignited.

Another video shows a passing driver telling an officer about a man walking through the woods who appeared to be badly hurt. The officer then runs through the brush, swatting branches aside and calling out to the man. He finds him lying on the ground away from the Savita facility.

Another officer's radio goes off, with a voice saying that one person is still unaccounted for.

"He's here, by the water tower," an officer replies.

Videos are blurred and don't show the man's condition. But one officer appears to kneel down next to the man and tend to him; at one point, the man asks the officer to grab his ringing phone out of his pocket.

"You're gonna be OK," the officer says. "Stay with me."

"I just don't want to be all mangled up, man," the burn victim says. "Come on, man, don't bulls--t me."

One officer offers words of comfort: "You're not mangled, you've got all your limbs ... you've got a burn, but that's it."

"You ain't uglier than me, that's for sure," another chimes in. "And you've got more hair than him."

An officer later flags down the driver who alerted police to the burn victim.

"You saved that dude's life," the officer says.

Eventually, first responders get the man into a Gloucester County work truck and over to an ambulance, to be transported to Cooper University Hospital.

"He's talking, he's conscious. He's pretty badly burnt, but he's talking, conscious and alert," an officer says into his radio.

You can also see the officers discussing whether to shut down Heron Drive. They eventually tell business owners to "get everybody out" and clear the area.

Throughout the videos, you can see the plume of smoke rising from the Savita facility. Officials said the building's "blowout panels" did the job and dislodged in the explosion, preventing a more violent discharge of debris.

"If it weren't for the type of construction that they had, there might have been more injuries," Logan Township Fire Chief Scott Oatman said earlier this month.

We've reached out to police for updates on the victims' conditions.

The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation by local authorities and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In a news conference earlier this month, officials said they believed the explosion wasn't criminal in nature.