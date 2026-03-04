Explosion reported at industrial complex in Logan Township, New Jersey; shelter-in-place issued

Emergency crews are responding to a reported explosion in Logan Township, New Jersey, according to Gloucester County dispatch.

The Gloucester County prosecutor says an explosion was reported in the Pureland Industrial Complex in the 600 block of Heron Drive in Swedesboro shortly before 3 p.m.

The call came in to dispatch as a heavy fire in a one-story manufacturing facility with partial building collapse at 617 Heron Drive, near Route 322 and Interstate 295.

The cause of the explosion and the source that was feeding the flames are unknown at this time.

Officials say at least six people were taken to Cooper University Hospital in unknown conditions. A spokesperson for Cooper Health says at least two are trauma patients.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a 2-mile radius of Heron Drive and High Hill Road until further notice, Gloucester County Emergency Management posted on Facebook.

People posted on social media that they heard some type of explosion. One user on Facebook posted Ring surveillance video in which a large boom can be heard. Another social media user said their house shook.

Bill Urbanski, who lives on Patriot Drive, shared a video that shows his pet dog lying on his couch inside his home and jumping after hearing the explosion.

Eric Brunhammer provided CBS News Philadelphia with a photo of what he saw after the explosion at Thomas Scientific in Logan Township.

Eric R Brunhammer

Brunhammer

Camden County emergency crews are assisting Gloucester County with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.