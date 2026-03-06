Watch Live: Update on Logan Township, New Jersey, explosion at Savita Naturals

New Jersey authorities are expected to share more information Friday morning on the March 4 explosion at a cocoa butter processing facility in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

At least three people were still hospitalized due to the incident as of Thursday. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Savita Naturals on Heron Drive, in an industrial area close to Interstate 295.

Officials from Logan Township police and the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management will speak at the news conference at 11 a.m. You can watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Authorities previously said the owner of the company and three employees were among those hospitalized after the blast. On Thursday, two victims were relocated to Temple Health's Burn Center after spending time at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with local agencies to investigate the explosion, an ATF spokesperson said.

The explosion shook nearby buildings and was felt as far as a mile away. Residents several miles away also reported hearing an explosion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.