LL Cool J, DJ Jazzy Jeff to perform at Philadelphia New Year's Eve concert on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

LL Cool J will perform on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway this year after all. Months after pulling out of the city's July 4th concert at the last minute during a worker strike, LL Cool J is set to headline a New Year's Eve concert on the parkway to ring in 2026.

DJ Jazzy Jeff, Adam Blackstone, Dorothy, Technician the DJ and others will appear at the concert planned in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Fireworks will follow at midnight.

Mayor Cherelle Parker announced the concert in a news release Friday morning.

"Philly, don't call it a comeback. We've got unfinished business. Shout out to the Mayor for the invitation! Meet me on the Oval this New Year's Eve as we bring in 2026—live," LL Cool J said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning rapper was set to perform with Jazmine Sullivan this summer at the Wawa Welcome America concert on the Parkway. The city's largest municipal workers union, AFSCME District Council 33, was on strike at the time.

LL Cool J said in July that he did not want to cross a picket line "when I know that people are out there fighting for a living wage. I'm not doing that."

DC 33 and the city reached a deal about a week later that included 3% raises and a new step on the salary scale, among other benefits.

Philly's New Year's Eve concert on Eakins Oval begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.