Liam Castellanos reveals charity to benefit from T-shirt sales

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Liam Castellanos has become a staple at Citizens Bank Park, almost as much as his dad, Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. Over the weekend, Liam revealed the charity to benefit from his new T-shirt sales.

Proceeds from his "Liam's Battle Cry" T-shirt will benefit the Kisses For Kyle Foundation, which helps local families battling childhood cancer.

Liam showed off the final design in a video posted on X.

Liam’s Philly Battle Cry Shirt is ready https://t.co/09wIdSDF3B. The proceeds will go to ⁦⁦@Kissesforkyle⁩ supporting children with cancer! LETS GO PHILLIES ⁦@Phillies⁩ pic.twitter.com/2tSxinCfsB — Michelle Castellanos (@michcast05) October 23, 2023

Phillies bat boy and cancer survivor Adam Crognale joined Liam in the video, saying the charity directly helped him when he was in treatment.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Kisses for Kyle. The charity said in less than two-and-a-half hours, it's sold almost 500 shirts.

Liam and Nick Castellanos took some time Sunday night to take in the Eagles-Dolphins game at Lincoln Financial Field. The famous father and son duo were shown on the video as the Eagles played Phillies victory anthem "Dancing on My Own."

The Phillies can advance to their second straight World Series on Monday night by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. since the Texas Rangers forced a Game 7 with the Houston Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night.

Exactly one year ago Monday, bedlam broke out at the Bank when Bryce Harper's swing of his life sent the Phillies to the Fall Classic.