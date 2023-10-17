Liam Castellanos making new shirts to help Philadelphia nonprofits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Liam Castellanos' dad keeps hitting big home runs for the Phillies, but the 10-year-old son of Nick Castellanos is doing what he can to help Philadelphia charities.

Liam, who was a fixture at Phillies games during the summer, is working on a new Philadelphia shirt to sell for charity, according to a social media post from grandmother Michelle Castellanos.

Liam is working on a new Philly shirt for charity. (Nana’s art class) Looking for a Philly charitable organizations where Liam can donate his proceeds. We need suggestions 😊 pic.twitter.com/9gh1qAuzBD — Michelle Castellanos (@michcast05) October 15, 2023

The proceeds of the shirts will benefit Philadelphia nonprofits, but the family needs help coming up with which charities will benefit.

Some suggestions from social media include Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Donors Choose -- which provides funds for school teachers -- and the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Liam's dad makes history

Nick Castellanos' home run binge continued Monday and the Phillies' right fielder joined pretty good company.

Castellanos punched an opposite-field homer off Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen in the second inning, putting the Phillies ahead 3-0. Philadelphia went on to take Game 1 of the NL Championship Series, 5-3.

With his second-inning homer, Castellanos joined "Mr. October" and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson as the only players in MLB history to hit five homers in a three-game span in the playoffs.

This comes after Castellanos became the first player in postseason history to have back-to-back multi-homer games. Castellanos now has five homers in his last three games.

Liam is a huge mood rn pic.twitter.com/nNFQy5rj6B — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023

Along the way, Liam has turned into a breakout star among Phillies fans himself.

Liam had been back home in Florida once school resumed -- he's "home schooled by his nana" -- but his presence is once again felt at the Bank. Liam was back in his spot behind home plate for Games 3 and 4 of the NL Division Series and back there Monday.

After he hit his second homer off Spencer Strider in Game 4 last week, Nick Castellanos pointed to Liam after he crossed home plate. Having his son around again, he said, is special.

"This is what I do for a living. Baseball is my job, and it takes me away from him more than I would like it to," Castellanos said last week. "For him to be able to come and be next to me and be a part of this -- he's been at the house when I've sucked, he's been at the house when I've done well, he's been at the house during so many different times of my career throughout his life so for him to be able to be next to me and witness all of it, I think is good for his maturation in the future. So as close as I can keep him to me is always going to make me happier."