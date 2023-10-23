Watch CBS News
Philadelphia Weather: Chilly but clear for Phillies-Diamondbacks

By Kate Bilo, Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It will be a chilly but clear evening Monday in Philadelphia as the Phillies look to dispatch the Diamondbacks to advance to their second straight World Series exactly one year after winning the 2022 National League pennant.

The first pitch of Game 6 of the NL Championship Series is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

It will be a crisp and beautiful start with the sun out for the first pitch. Sunset is set for 6:09 p.m. and once the sun goes down, the temperatures will tank quickly, so make sure you bring extra layers.

On this day last year, Bryce Harper had the swing of his life and the Phillies beat the Padres to win the 2022 NL pennant.

As for Monday morning, you're going to also layer up. It will be a clear and chilly morning, with a breeze from the northwest.

This week should be clear and dry too, with temps approaching 80 by the end of the week -- Saturday looks like it will be a summerlike day in the city, with the high forecasted to be 80 degrees.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Crisp and bright. High: 62

Tuesday: Cold start, sunny p.m. High 67, Low 40

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High 72, Low 46

Thursday: Warm and lovely. High 76, Low 54

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 78, Low 56

Saturday: Feels like summer! High 80, Low 59

Sunday: Still warm. High 74, Low 58

First published on October 23, 2023 / 6:58 AM

