Small plane overturns, blocks runway at Lehigh Valley International Airport

A runway at Lehigh Valley International Airport was blocked for about two hours on Friday after a small plane overturned on its roof while landing, according to a spokesperson.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a truck with a crane lifting the aircraft upright and preparing to tow it away.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The small Cessna plane had one occupant, the pilot, who was not injured but was evaluated by medics.

The crews removing the plane were blocking one of the two runways at LVIA. The plane was removed from the runway before 1 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene investigating.