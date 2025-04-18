Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane overturns, blocks runway at Lehigh Valley International Airport

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Small plane overturns at Lehigh International Airport
Small plane overturns at Lehigh International Airport 00:13

A runway at Lehigh Valley International Airport was blocked for about two hours on Friday after a small plane overturned on its roof while landing, according to a spokesperson.

Images from Chopper 3 showed a truck with a crane lifting the aircraft upright and preparing to tow it away.

lehigh-valley-international-airport-crash-today-allentown-pennsylvania.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The small Cessna plane had one occupant, the pilot, who was not injured but was evaluated by medics.

The crews removing the plane were blocking one of the two runways at LVIA. The plane was removed from the runway before 1 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on the scene investigating.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.