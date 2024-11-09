LeBron James drops triple-double on the struggling Sixers; team missing its top 3

The Philadelphia 76ers continued hurting without their complete big three players and the Los Angeles Lakers extended the team's miserable start to 1-7 in a 116-106 win Friday night on the west coast.

Paul George scored nine points for the Sixers, and rookie Jared McCain had 18 points in the Sixers' fifth-straight loss.

Former league MVP Joel Embiid served the second game of his three-game suspension for shoving a newspaper columnist, while All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey missed his first game with the hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least two weeks.

LeBron James had 21 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in his second triple-double of the season.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points, Austin Reaves had 20 and D'Angelo Russell added 18 as a reserve for the Lakers, who remained unbeaten at Crypto.com Arena this season in their return from a 1-4 trip.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers scores over Jared McCain #20 and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers during a 116-106 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on November 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

James, 39, secured his 114th career triple-double early in the fourth quarter.

James has seven triple-doubles since he passed Tim Duncan one year ago to become the second-oldest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat. Karl Malone was 40 years and 127 days old when he became the oldest player with a triple-double in November 2003.

Bronny James played the final 1:28.

76ers: Winning without Embiid and Maxey seems awfully difficult, and the Sixers couldn't play enough defense to stay competitive.

Lakers: Cam Reddish replaced Russell in the starting lineup, and rookie coach JJ Redick's strategy appeared to work. The mercurial Russell played comfortably and aggressively as a reserve.

Philadelphia erased an early 13-point deficit shortly before halftime, but the Lakers made an 8-0 run into the break and a 10-0 surge shortly after it to take charge.

The Lakers host Toronto on Sunday night. The 76ers return home to face Charlotte on Sunday night.