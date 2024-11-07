Sixers' Tyrese Maxey could miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury, source says

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss a couple of weeks because of a hamstring injury, a source confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia.

A source said Maxey will be re-evaluated on Thursday afternoon.

Maxey suffered the hamstring injury in the Sixers' 110-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old is averaging 27.6 points and 39.7 minutes in seven games this season. The Sixers signed Maxey to a max contract extension in the offseason.

The Sixers are now 1-6, and they've already dealt with a flurry of injuries to begin the season.

Joel Embiid has yet to play because of a left knee injury. His return is nearing after he serves a three-game suspension for shoving Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes.

Paul George missed the Sixers' first five games after hyperextending his left knee in the preseason. George made his Sixers debut earlier this week and was booed in his return to LA on Wednesday.

The Sixers wrap up a three-game West Coast trip Friday night against the Lakers in LA.