NBA suspends Sixers' Joel Embiid for shoving Philadelphia columnist Marcus Hayes

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been suspended three games without pay for shoving a Philadelphia media member Saturday night. Embiid, who hasn't played this season because of a left knee injury, will serve his suspension once he's cleared to play.

After the Sixers' 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, Embiid shoved Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes during a confrontation in the locker room.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," said Joe Dumars, executive vice president and head of basketball operations for the NBA. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

According to the Associated Press, Embiid confronted Hayes in the locker room, taking issue with a column Hayes wrote that mentioned his late brother and son — both named Arthur. In the column, Hayes questioned Embiid's professionalism and criticized him for not being in shape after he played in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The original column was edited after publication — Hayes apologized to X, saying, "I rewrote the lede to my column and replaced the picture. I can see why so many people were upset about it. Sorry about that."

On Saturday night, Embiid approached Hayes once reporters were allowed in the locker room, the AP reported. He reportedly told Hayes that the "next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I'm going to do to you." According to the AP, Hayes offered Embiid an apology, which the Sixers' center did not accept.

The AP reported the confrontation continued and ended with Embiid pushing Hayes on the shoulder while the Sixers' public relations chief and security got in between them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.