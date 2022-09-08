Eagles restructure Lane Johnson and Jake Elliot's contracts to create cap space: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Eagles' opener against the Detroit Lions approaching, general manager Howie Roseman is still making moves. On Thursday, Roseman reportedly restructured the contracts of right tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliot to create cap space.
The Eagles converted $5.88 million of Johnson's base salary and $2.715 million of Elliot's base salary into signing bonuses, which created about $6.9 million in 2022 cap space, according to ESPN.
The Eagles now have just over $8 million in cap space to spend, according to Over The Cap.
