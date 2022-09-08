Eagles restructure Lane Johnson and Jake Elliot's contracts to create cap space: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Eagles' opener against the Detroit Lions approaching, general manager Howie Roseman is still making moves. On Thursday, Roseman reportedly restructured the contracts of right tackle Lane Johnson and kicker Jake Elliot to create cap space.

In a near annual rite of passage, the Eagles have restructured the contract of OT Lane Johnson, per source.



Philly converted $5.88M of Johnson’s base salary and $2.715M of K Jake Elliot’s base salary into signing bonuses, creating about $6.9M in 2022 cap space. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 8, 2022

The Eagles now have just over $8 million in cap space to spend, according to Over The Cap.