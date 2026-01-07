Lane Johnson returns to practice before Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers wild-card game

All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice Wednesday before the Philadelphia Eagles' wild-card round game vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL playoffs. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was also spotted at practice.

The Eagles listed Johnson (foot) and Dean (hamstring) as limited participants in practice.

Johnson hasn't played since Week 11 vs. the Detroit Lions due to a Lisfranc injury. The Birds went 3-4 in the games Johnson missed, but they were still able to win a second straight NFC East title.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Johnson is working like crazy to get back into the lineup.

"Lane is just a difference maker and it can affect everything," Sirianni said. "There's a reason he's going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best ever to do at that position, and he shows that year in [and] out."

Johnson and other members of Philadelphia's offensive line have dealt with injuries in the 2025 season after a Super Bowl run.

Center Cam Jurgens, who underwent back surgery in the offseason, missed two games due to a knee injury. Left guard Landon Dickerson missed one game with an ankle injury, but he underwent surgery to repair a meniscus injury during training camp.

Johnson's potential return to the lineup would be huge for the Eagles going up against a 49ers defense that's decimated with injuries on defense and vulnerable against the run.

The Niners are without star linebacker Fred Warner and top pass rusher Nick Bosa heading into the wild-card round. To make matters worse, the Niners also lost linebacker Tatum Bethune, who was filling in for Warner, to a season-ending groin injury in the Week 18 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

On the offensive side of the ball, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall would both miss practice due to injuries.