Lane Johnson, Jalen Carter both ruled out for Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Commanders Week 16 game

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without two of their top players in the trenches once again for Week 16's game vs. the Washington Commanders. Right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) were both ruled out for Thursday.

Neither Johnson and Carter practiced this week leading up to the road game at FedEx Field.

Johnson is dealing with a Lisfranc injury and has missed the last four games. He last played in Week 11's 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions. He started and played in Philadelphia's first 10 games as the Birds got off to an 8-2 start. They're 1-3 since Johnson has been sidelined, with the team ending their three-game losing streak with a 31-0 drubbing over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

Carter has missed the last two games after he underwent procedures on both of his shoulders following the team's loss to the Chicago Bears. He's hoping to be as close to 100% for the postseason run. With a win against Washington Saturday, the Eagles will clinch the NFC East for the second straight season.

Carter, who also missed a game earlier this season vs. the New York Giants with a heel injury, has two sacks, 36 total pressures, five batted passes and 26 hurries in 10 games this season.

Tight end Cameron Latu (stinger) and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder) are both questionable for Saturday's game against Washington.

After Week 16, the Birds will have two more games left in the regular season — Week 17 on the road vs. the Buffalo Bills and the regular season finale in Week 18 against the Commanders.