Toddlers killed by their own mother in Lakewood, New Jersey, prosecutors say

LAKEWOOD, N.J. -- A Lakewood, New Jersey mother is accused of killing her own children Tuesday. They were 1 and 3 years old.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's office said the 1-year-old was found with stab wounds and both children had been drowned. 

Their mother, 27-year-old Naomi Elkins, is now facing murder charges.

Tragedy on Shenandoah Drive in Lakewood

The prosecutor's office said Lakewood Police responded to a call about two children in cardiac arrest shortly before 5 p.m. on Shenandoah Drive.

Officers arrived to find Hatzolah Medical Services attempting to save the children, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators determined Elkins was responsible for their deaths. 

She was taken into custody and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where she is awaiting a detention hearing. 

Elkins was charged with two counts of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

So far, no further details have been released about what happened. 

Lakewood is located in Ocean County, about 35 miles east of Trenton. 

