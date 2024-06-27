Lakewood, N.J. mother accused of killing her two children has history of "severe mental illness," attorney says

LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Lakewood, New Jersey mother accused of killing her two young children has a "well-documented history of severe mental illness," her attorney said Thursday.

Naomi Elkins, 27, drowned her children, 1 and 3, in the bathtub of her home Tuesday, law enforcement sources told CBS New York. The 1-year-old was also stabbed, the Ocean County prosecutor said.

Her attorney released a statement Thursday.

The Elkins Family is deeply saddened by the tragic events that have occurred involving Naomi Elkins and her two young children. Our hearts go out to the grieving family and to all people affected by this unimaginable loss. The sad truth is, Naomi Elkins has a well-documented history of severe mental illness which has absolutely played a major role in these devastating events. While we acknowledge the seriousness of the charges that she is facing and respect same, we also believe that it's important to recognize the incredible complexities presented by mental health challenges. At this time, we kindly ask for the public's prayers and support for all those that have been affected by this tragedy. We are committed to pursuing the most just and fair outcome through the legal system taking into account all of the circumstances involved.

Elkins appeared in court Wednesday. She's faces two counts of murder and an unlawful possession of a weapon charge.

She's due back in court on July 1.