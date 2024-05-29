Margate City mayor apologizes to Jason, Kylie Kelce after photo-seeking woman disrupts date night

MARGATE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The mayor of Margate City, New Jersey, has apologized to Jason and Kylie Kelce after the Philadelphia power couple was berated on date night outside of a restaurant by a woman seeking a photo over the holiday weekend.

Margate City Mayor City Michael Collins offered the Kelces a free dinner on him to make up for their experience.

"On behalf of the City of Margate, I'd like to formally apologize to Jason and Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Collins wrote in a statement on Facebook. "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

According to HughE Dillon, a contributing photographer for CBS News Philadelphia, the Kelces were going to Steve and Cookie's By the Bay in Margate City on Saturday night with another couple. In the parking lot, a woman approached Kelce's Telsa and banged on its window to grab their attention, according to Dillon.

Dillon reported Jason and Kylie Kelce got out of the truck and then the woman asked the two for a picture with her family. Jason Kelce declined, which Dillon said caused the woman to go "ballistic."

Someone demanded a photo and Kylie politely said we are on a date. The women wouldn’t take no for an answer, started screaming at Kylie and you know what Kylie can give it right back and she did. Kylie and Jason walked right into the restaurant and enjoyed their night. — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) May 27, 2024

Video of the incident was posted on Instagram by the Word to the Wise podcast and immediately went viral. In the video, Kylie Kelce is seen arguing with the woman while Jason Kelce slowly steps back.

The Kelces are well-known for their affection for Sea Isle City and were down the shore for Memorial Day weekend. The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles legend has guest bartended at the Ocean Drive several times in his career for charity. Jason Kelce said Wednesday he'll be guest bartending the OD again on June 26.