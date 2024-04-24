Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City to raise money for Eagles Autism Foundation for 4th straight year

Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City again to benefit Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City again to benefit Eagles Autism Foundation

Jason Kelce to celebrity bartend in Sea Isle City again to benefit Eagles Autism Foundation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce will celebrity bartend at the Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation for the fourth straight summer this June.

The Ocean Drive told CBS News Philadelphia the event will happen on June 26 but didn't provide any other details.

Last year, Kelce was joined by his brother, Travis, and they raised more than $380,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. At the moment, it's unclear if Travis will return this summer, but 2023's event also featured some of Jason Kelce's friends and Eagles teammates, including guard Landon Dickerson and former Birds great Trent Cole.

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, teased the event on her Instagram story from the Yacht Club of Sea Isle City with "IYKYK" and "6/26" as the caption.

Since Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement from the NFL in March, he's been living his best life.

Jason Kelce finally got to jump into a burning table Bills Mafia style, thanks to a Delco fire company, in March.

Kelce also threw out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies game alongside his former teammate, Fletcher Cox, jumped into the ring at WrestleMania 40 with Lane Johnson, and most recently, said he lost his Super Bowl ring in a pool of chili.