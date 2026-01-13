Kyle Lowry gets standing ovation from Raptors fans as 76ers win in Toronto

Kyle Lowry was on the court in Toronto Monday night for less than two minutes, but the brief cameo meant everything to the Philadelphia 76ers guard.

The six-time All-Star, who joined the Sixers in 2024, got a rousing standing ovation when he checked in for the final 1:57 of Philadelphia's 115-102 win at Toronto.

It could be the final appearance the 39-year-old and Philadelphia native makes in the city where he spent nine seasons and won the 2019 NBA championship.

"I got an opportunity to experience probably one of the greatest basketball moments of my personal career," said Lowry, who left with the game ball after making his first appearance since Dec. 23 against Brooklyn.

With the home team facing a double-digit deficit most of the night, the crowd of 18,127 started chanting "We want Lowry!" in the fourth quarter.

They erupted when 76ers coach Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to its 2019 title, called on Lowry to replace Tyrese Maxey.

TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 12: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Philadelphia 76ers enters the game in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on January 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement Cole Burston / Getty Images

"I thought they didn't think I was really going to do it, but I was planning on it there and got a good moment to do it," Nurse said of the crowd's reaction. "It was nice to be able to kind of bring him in on his own there."

Lowry airballed a 3-pointer on his first attempt and missed the three shots he took, all from distance.

"I called a play for him right out of the timeout, and he probably wasn't quite ready for that one," Nurse said. "Too bad that one didn't go in because he had it on line."

Lowry is in his 20th NBA season. He arrived at Sunday's game in Toronto wearing an Auston Matthews Maple Leafs hockey jersey and reiterated his plan to eventually sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a Raptor.

"That has not changed," Lowry said Sunday.