Philadelphia Native Kyle Lowry announces he will sign with the Sixers on social media

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are adding more talent to the roster. Kyle Lowry, 37, announced on social media that he has agreed to a contract buyout with the Charlotte Hornets and will sign with the 76ers.

Lowry will add much needed depth and talent to a depleted Sixers roster that has lost four of the last five games.

The former All-star reunites with Nick Nurse. The two won the championship together with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

The 18 year veteran played at Northeast High School along side our Pat Gallen and then at Cardinal Dougherty before playing at Villanova.