In ever-changing retail world, King of Prussia Mall remains a crown jewel committed to growth

For more than 60 years, the King of Prussia Mall has served as the crown jewel of retail in the Philadelphia area. Some would argue, even the country.

"We see about millions of visitors every year," assistant general manager Todd Putt said.

It's not something most malls in the United States can say, but KOP certainly can.

"We come here all the time," Vicki Renzi, a shopper from East Norriton, said. "We do our walks here and everything and shop."

Local shopper Rachel Steinberg added, "I know exactly where to go without thinking twice, like where's the map? Or where's this? Where's that?"

Whether a regular, a Black Friday shopper or a first timer, the mall seemingly has something for everyone, from high-end brands to department stores and experiences like the world's first Netflix House.

"It's that attention to our customers' needs and the continued reinvestment in the property that has really made us who we are," Putt said.

There are more than 450 stores, restaurants and experiences to pick from.

"We're always out there looking at new emerging brands, what consumer preferences — the way that they're changing and trying to make sure that we keep the tenant mix here fresh, the experience fresh, the amenities fresh," Putt said.

The KOP Mall is so large that if you were to walk this entire footprint, you'd travel more than three-and-a-half miles.

KOP has grown drastically since opening as "The Plaza" in November 1963. Iconic stores like Gimbels joined the portfolio a short time later. Then in 1981, The Court at King of Prussia joined the fold, housing seven department stores and more than 250 shops and restaurants between the two spaces.

The modern look of the mall happened in 2016 when construction was completed, connecting the plaza and court. Fast-forward 10 years, and the mall is growing again.

"One of the biggest things that we have going on is the redevelopment of the former JCPenney department store," Putt said. "We are adding Dicks House of Sport, as well as Level 99."

In an ever-changing retail world, King of Prussia remains a destination for shopping lovers, near and far.