Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro among attendees at Netflix House preview party in Montgomery County

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro joined Netflix executives Monday night outside the brand-new Netflix House — the first of its kind to open in the United States — next to Nordstrom at the King of Prussia Mall.

"It says a lot about our commonwealth, it says a lot about Upper Merion and Montgomery County that this is the place they chose when they looked at the entire United States," Shapiro said.

The 100,000-square-foot entertainment venue is free to guests and allows fans to interact with their favorite streaming shows — complete with immersive experiences such as a "Stranger Things" virtual reality stage and theme room — along with pop-up stands, a movie theater, mini golf, food, merch and more.

Netflix House will create 300 permanent jobs and include partnerships with regional artists and vendors.

Celebs packed the red carpet to help kick off the festivities.

"You're always looking for something fun to do with your family, so to be able to come here and enjoy this," actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher said.

"I was driving here and I really was trying to figure out what what is this going to be like, what can I expect, but this is already better than I could have imagined," WWE Raw star Chelsea Green said.

Local influencer Dave Ogleton brought his whole family, eager to soak up a little Hollywood close to home.

"I remember when I was younger there was something like this in Delaware, and it was awesome," Ogleton said. "And I was like, bring this kind of fun back."

Netflix House opens to the public on Wednesday.