Pennsylvania mall voted best mall for Christmas shopping in the U.S., new study shows

King of Prussia Mall named best in the country for Christmas shopping

Whether you dream about it or dread it, either way, the holiday season is fast approaching.

If you haven't begun your holiday shopping yet, you might want to start it in Montgomery County because a Pennsylvania mall is receiving some very high praise this season.

King of Prussia Mall in Montgomery County was ranked No. 1 for festive shopping this holiday season. The ranking was a result of a new study conducted by Priority Software, a Cloud ERP provider.

The study ranked the 20 biggest malls in the country with a score up to 100 based on five key metrics: mall size, number of stores, parking spaces per 10,000 square feet, Instagram posts or Instagramability, and average Google rating out of five.

The KOP shopping center passed with a perfect score of 100, boasting the following grades on its report card:

Mall size: 2,793,200 square feet

Number of stores: 450 stores

Parking spaces per 10,000 square feet: 13,400 parking spaces

Average Google rating out of five: 4.5

Instagrammability: 186,000 posts

The runner-up was The Galleria in Texas with a score of 92.6, while Minnesota's Mall of America took home third place scoring 89.3. New Jersey's American Dream Mall took home fourth place with a score of 81.6.