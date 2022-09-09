King Charles III pays tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in first address as monarch

King Charles III pays Tribute to late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first address as monarch

LONDON (CBS) -- Millions of Britons have put life on pause Friday. King Charles III paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his first address as monarch.

"Throughout her life, her majesty, the Queen, my beloved mother, was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family," King Charles III said.

The king promised to serve his nation faithfully.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," King Charles III said.

He arrived at Buckingham Palace to a sea of well-wishers. Queen Elizabeth II was 96 years old when she died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland.

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which makes us great as Nations," King Charles III said.

Across the United Kingdom, gun salutes were fired to honor Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

While the queen remains in Scotland, many are going to her primary residence, Windsor Castle, to pay their respects. They are leaving flowers and notes and looking back very fondly to their queen.

"We knew this day would come, but I think it has just hit everybody as a nation like a bolt lightning. We feel as though we've lost our own grandmother," Reena Sandhu said.

Funeral details have not yet been announced. But it is known there will be a public viewing in Scotland before the queen is flown to London.

She will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past her closed casket.

A procession will escort her body to Westminster Abbey nearby for the funeral.

The coronation of King Charles III is not expected for several months.

CBS3's Jim Donovan is in London on vacation and has been joining Eyewitness News live from places like Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Watch his live reports here.