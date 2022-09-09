Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: CBS3's Jim Donovan joins live from Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II's death

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Jim Donovan joins Eyewitness News live from outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Jim Donovan joins Eyewitness News live from outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II's death 04:55

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland. Since the announcement of the queen's passing, many have arrived at the Royal residence to pay their respects. 

Even some Philly residents from Great Britain remembered the queen on Thursday. 

Her oldest son, King Charles III, is expected to address the nation Friday for the first time as king.

On Friday morning, CBS3 got a live look outside Windsor Castle following the queen's death as our own Jim Donovan is on vacation in London.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 6:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.