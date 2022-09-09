WATCH: CBS3's Jim Donovan joins live from Windsor after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Jim Donovan joins Eyewitness News live from outside Windsor following Queen Elizabeth II's death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in Scotland. Since the announcement of the queen's passing, many have arrived at the Royal residence to pay their respects.

Even some Philly residents from Great Britain remembered the queen on Thursday.

Her oldest son, King Charles III, is expected to address the nation Friday for the first time as king.

On Friday morning, CBS3 got a live look outside Windsor Castle following the queen's death as our own Jim Donovan is on vacation in London.

