Armed man arrested near "No Kings" protest in West Chester, Pennsylvania, police say

An armed man was arrested on Saturday in the area of a "No Kings" rally in West Chester, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police said in a news release on Sunday that West Chester Borough Police Department officers responded to the area of North High Street after people said a man was concealing a firearm in the area.

The man was questioned and taken into custody after officers found an unlicensed firearm during the search, according to police. He didn't have a concealed to carry permit. Police did not publicly identify the man.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. The Chester County Sheriff's Office and the FBI assisted West Chester police as the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department.

The "No Kings" rally in West Chester was one of several in the Philadelphia region on Saturday to protest President Trump's mass deportation policies and other actions by the 47th president's administration.

The protests coincided with a large military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.