Philadelphia to shut down stretch of Kensington Avenue for "planned encampment resolution"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia will temporarily shut down Kensington Avenue from East Orleans Street to Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday in Kensington as city workers clear an encampment of people in the neighborhood's main corridor.

"The temporary closure is needed to ensure the safety of City outreach teams as they engage individuals during the final day of encampment resolution on Wednesday, May 8, during which individuals residing at the encampment have been notified to dismantle any tents and structures that pose public health and safety hazards and obstruct sidewalk passage," the city wrote in a release.

Kensington Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday as city workers work on "a planned encampment resolution on the 3000 and 3100 blocks," the city said in a release.

During the road closure, traffic will be detoured southeast to Frankford Avenue, Emerald Streets and other nearby streets, according to the city.

Clearing the encampment will be the final day of "a month-long encampment resolution process" that started on April 4. Last month, the city posted signs on the 3000-3100 blocks of Kensington Avenue and other adjacent areas that camping and storing belongings will be strictly prohibited.

Since April, the city said Philadelphia outreach teams and social service agencies have been working with individuals in the neighborhood to ensure housing and treatment services will be made available to people experiencing homelessness.

"The City of Philadelphia deeply appreciates the understanding, patience, and cooperation of the residents of the Kensington community and surrounding neighborhoods during this temporary closure," the city wrote in a release.

Mayor Cherelle Parker to host town hall in Kensington

Ahead of the "planned encampment resolution," Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will host a budget town hall in the neighborhood at Rock Ministries on Tuesday night.

Since Parker was inaugurated as Philly's mayor, she's made cleaning up Kensington's open-air drug market one of her top priorities to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in the United States.

The "planned encampment resolution" is a part of Parker's five-step plan to address issues in the neighborhood. Some community groups had questions about the Parker administration's plan for Kensington.

In March, Philly City Council passed a bill to restrict a business in Kensington with a curfew. City councilwoman Quetcy Lozada said the bill was crafted with input from residents, businesses and nonprofits in response to the opioid crisis.

Some Philly City Council members have also formed a Kensington Caucus with hopes of improving the quality of life in the neighborhood, and Parker picked Pedro Rosario as deputy police commissioner to address public safety in Kensington.

Kensington has been plagued by an opioid crisis for years and recently drugs like xylazine have been sweeping the city's streets.