Mayor Cherelle Parker to address public safety in Kensington, name Philadelphia deputy police commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is moving forward with plans to address public safety in Kensington.

Parker's office said the mayor and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will name a new deputy police commissioner and discuss the ongoing public safety crisis in Kensington during a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday.

The news conference will be streaming live in the video player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia.

According to the mayor's office, Parker and Bethel will be joined by the new deputy police commissioner, City Council member Quetcy Lozada and other community representatives.

Parker declared a public safety emergency after taking office last week. The mayor outlined some of what her administration will tackle in her first 100 days as mayor, including instructing Bethel to eliminate open-air drug markets in Kensington.

The mayor said she plans to unveil plans to add more police officers on the streets with a focus on community policing.

In her inaugural address, Parker said police officers need to be "guardians, not warriors."

"Now, some people won't like the decisions we make, especially around public safety, Parker said Jan. 2. "However, I want Philadelphia to know, I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness, and bringing order, and a sense of lawfulness, back to our city."