Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker pledges public safety focus, green initiatives at inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday marked a new day in Philadelphia as Mayor Cherelle Parker was publicly sworn in as the city's first female - and its 100th - mayor during her inauguration ceremony at The Met.

The mayor outlined some of what her administration will tackle in her first 100 days, including declaring a public safety emergency, instructing new Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel to eliminate open-air drug markets in Kensington and unveiling a new approach to address quality-of-life issues in the city.

"When I started on this campaign, there were people and experts who tried to mold me into something that I was not. But I wouldn't let that happen. I stayed true to who I am, my story, my life," Parker said. "Standing here today as the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia - the city's first woman mayor - that everyone in the city will see something of themselves in me, and that they will give me their confidence and grace as we set forth to lead our city."

Since winning the November election, Parker has stayed busy, putting together her cabinet and other key figures in her administration.

Parker ran on the promise to make Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest, greenest big city" in the United States. On Tuesday, the mayor is set to sign three executive orders: one on public safety, a second on economic opportunities and a third on government visibility.

Tuesday's ticketed event at The Met Philadelphia also included the swearing-in of city council members and the sheriff, among other positions. Kevin Bethel will be sworn in as the city's police commissioner later in the afternoon at Russell Conwell Middle School in Kensington.

Many residents who spoke with CBS News Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday's inauguration welcomed City Hall changes.

What will Parker's first 100 days look like?

Parker will declare a public safety emergency and unveil plans to add more police officers on city streets with a focus on community policing. She said, in prepared remarks, police officers need to be "guardians, not warriors."

The mayor will also instruct Bethel to develop a strategy to "permanently shut down open-air drug markets, including in Kensington." Additionally, Bethel will be charged with addressing property and quality-of-life crimes such as car theft, shoplifting and illegal ATV use, according to the mayor's office.

"Now, some people won't like the decisions we make, especially around public safety, Parker said. "However, I want Philadelphia to know - I am fully committed to ending this sense of lawlessness, and bringing order - and a sense of lawfulness - back to our city."

The Parker administration will bring a new approach to addressing quality of life issues - such as illegal dumping, litter and graffiti, potholes and abandoned cars - by targeting the hardest-hit neighborhoods, the mayor said.

Parker added her new "Clean and Green Initiatives" will work at cleaning up streets, reducing waste and increasing recycling.

Parker said she's going to ask every department to submit a list to her administration of unnecessary permits and regulations the city can eliminate to make Philadelphia "open for business."

Philadelphia is going to eliminate the college degree requirement as a prerequisite for city employment.

The mayor said she's going to create a "One Front Door" opportunity for city residents to access home improvement programs run by the city in one place, and she'll order a top-to-bottom review of Philadelphia's Land Bank to study the challenges of developing vacant, city-owned properties.

Her office promised to "increase access to housing for both renters and homeowners to ensure vibrant and equitable communities and help intergenerational wealth."

Parker also will create a strategy to develop out-of-school programs and job opportunities for Philadelphia students outside regular school hours. Additionally, the mayor said she wants to modernize city schools.

"Our children have the same right to come to school and learn in clean, modern school buildings, with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, as any child does anywhere in our commonwealth," Parker said.

The Parker administration will also create three roundtables: intergovernmental, business and faith-based.