Will Jalen Hurts play Sunday against Dallas? Eagles quarterback still in concussion protocol, Sirianni says

With three days to go until a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Nick Sirianni hasn't said who will start for the Philadelphia Eagles as quarterback but said Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol.

In a news conference Thursday, Sirianni said he didn't have an update on the status of Hurts, who went down in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Despite flashing a thumbs-up to a referee he was placed in concussion protocol and out for the rest of the game.

"Not a lot I can comment on that, we'll get you an update after today," Sirianni said.

Backup Kenny Pickett took over for Hurts and tossed one touchdown pass and one interception, netting 143 passing yards and completing 14 of 24 throws.

The Birds did not practice on Wednesday, Christmas Day, but revealed in an injury report that if they had, Hurts would not have participated and Pickett would only have light participation due to a rib injury.

Sirianni was asked directly if he was keeping quiet about the quarterback situation for Sunday for competitive reasons, or if he still needed more information about how the injured QBs were doing before he could make a decision.

"Probably a little bit of both, to be quite honest with you," he said. "When you're in concussion protocol, I have no say in that and Jalen has no say in that. It's completely up to the doctors, as it should be."

Pickett was set to practice Thursday and his status will be updated Friday.

We'll see how practice goes today and we'll get you the report tomorrow, but we'll see," Sirianni said about Pickett.

The team announced Thursday the signing of quarterback Ian Book, a former Notre Dame star who the Eagles claimed off waivers in the 2022 preseason.

The coach on Book: "I really liked him, I like the person, liked the player, he's started a game in the NFL ...and played good football for us in the preseason. ... Familiar with a lot of things that are here and we're excited to have him."

Sirianni was asked if signing Book is connected to the current quarterback situation.

"Yeah, you know, again, opportunity to add Ian here this week, and you know, took advantage of that opportunity," he said.