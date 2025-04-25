Junior high jumper Kampton Kam hoping to win big during 129th Penn Relays

From high school students to Olympians, about 17,000 athletes are competing at this year's Penn Relays.

A Penn Track and Field team's high jumper is hoping to win big during the 129th running.

"I'd say this is a stadium that, you know, radiates a lot of history, culture and tradition," Kampton Kam said.

Franklin Field is a second home for Penn juniors.

"It's just amazing that I get to practice here every day," Kam said. "You know, when the weather is good."

The high jumper from Singapore has broken several records over his 15-year career.

Earlier this month, he broke a Singapore national record and became the top-ranked high jumper among NCAA Division 1 athletes.

"He's just a really good athlete. He brings a lot of speed to the event," Steve Dolan, the head coach of Penn's men's and women's track and field teams, said. "He brings a lot of enthusiasm to it, and he's very technically sound. He's a very smart guy, and just continues to improve in his craft."

Now Kam's sights are set on Penn Relays.

"This year, coming in with the 225, I'm hoping to go home with the gold watch," Kam said.

Kam's journey began 15 years ago, at the age of 9, back home in Singapore.

"I think this desire came about as I was a kid watching the first Youth Olympic Games in Singapore," Kam said.

In the years since, he has shattered national records. However, his journey has not been without setbacks. The high jumper has faced everything from health concerns to his mom's battle with cancer.

"One thing that changed my mindset in college was seeing my mom so close to death, and that kind of made me want to give it my all with the remaining time that I have left in the sport," Kam said.

Today, he says his mom is doing better, and she'll certainly be cheering him on thousands of miles away.

"This kind of has been the best decision in my life, coming to Penn and I have no regrets, but definitely need to say the road that's traveled," Kam said.

Kam is set to compete at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the college men's high jump championship.