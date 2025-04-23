2025 Penn Relays: What to know about parking, Franklin Field bag policy, event schedules and more

South Jersey athletes prepare for Penn Relays after successful indoor track and field season

The top runners and track athletes from around the country are heading to Philadelphia for three days of competition at the 129th Penn Relays.

If you're heading to the University of Pennsylvania's campus as a spectator, here's what you need to know.

What are the Penn Relays?

Thousands of track and field athletes will descend on Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania's campus to compete in a series of track and field events.

According to event organizers, the event is the longest, uninterrupted collegiate track meet in the country and has had more athletes run than at any single meet in the world.

High school, college and professional runners and track and field athletes all compete at the Penn Relays.

When are the Penn Relays?

The 129th annual Penn Relays will take place from Thursday, April 24 until Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Franklin Field at the University of Pennsylvania, home of the Penn Relays CBS Philadelphia

What is the 2025 Penn Relays schedule?

On Thursday and Friday, events begin at 9 a.m. On Saturday, events begin at 7 a.m.

The first running events of the Penn Relays will be high school boys 4x800 heats; high school girls 4x800 heats start Friday morning. The first field events of 2025 are a series of high school boys championships, including discus throw, shot put, long jump, high jump and javelin throw.

Saturday's schedule starts a series of 5K racewalks and college track and field championships.

A full schedule of events for all three days is posted on the Penn Relays website.

2025 Penn Relays results

Results from the 2025 Penn Relays will be updated online.

How to get tickets for the 2025 Penn Relays

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the following sales offices:

Athletics Box Office: Off 33rd Street, near the Northwest entrance of Franklin Field

South Street and Convention Avenue: Just off South Street near the Southeast entrance of Franklin Field

Hecht Tennis Center: Penn Park

Throwing Field Entrance: Outside of Rhodes Field on River Fields Drive

Will call is located at the Weightman Hall Driveway, located off 33rd Street near the northwest entrance of Franklin Field.

Parking at the Penn Relays

The University of Pennsylvania says parking will not be available at the Penn Lot for spectators or athletes, and limited space is available at the following garages near Franklin Field:

Chestnut 34: 34th & Chestnut Streets

Walnut 38: 38th & Walnut Streets

Walnut 40: 40th and Walnut Streets

Museum Garage: Convention Ave. and South Street

Parking costs $25 per day and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SEPTA transportation to Franklin Field

SEPTA bus, train and trolley service can get you close to Franklin Field for the annual Penn Relays.

Regional Rail riders should get off at 30th Street Station or Penn Medicine Station. Subway riders can take the L (also known as the Market-Frankford Line) to Drexel Station at 30th Street or 34th Street Station.

Trolley service is available to 33rd Street Station.

Bus routes 21, 30, 42 or 49 will also get you close to the stadium.