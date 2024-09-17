Kamala Harris is in Philadelphia today. Here's how the VP's visit will impact traffic.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia today for a panel interview with members of the National Association of Black Journalists. NABJ leaders say the conversation format will allow voters to hear more about Harris' stance on critical issues.

Harris' visit to Old City will mean road closures and traffic impacts.

Expect rolling closures along I-95 northbound out of Philadelphia International Aiport this afternoon because the vice president is set to be at WHYY at 2:30 p.m. on North 6th Street in Center City.

The rolling closures will extend from the airport to the Vine Street Expressway and onto North 6th Street. If you have any business in the area, it's recommended that you leave as soon as you can and plan for the closures, both before and after the event.

Harris was in Philadelphia last Tuesday for the first presidential debate between the vice president and former President Donald Trump. Two days after the debate at the National Constitution Center, Trump said he will not debate Harris again.

Today, the vice president is returning to Philadelphia for an interview with the NABJ.

The conversation will include the vice president's plan to address inflation and the cost of groceries, wages and housing. It will feature NABJ members who are both professional journalists and students from local Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

PolitiFact will provide real-time fact-checking of the event.

NABJ president Ken Lemon says this is not an endorsement but an opportunity for Harris to speak specifically to the issues affecting many in the Black community.

"We hope this will be the first of many where we have that opportunity to bring candidates in and ask serious questions," Lemon said. "Not only during our presidential years but during those years where we have those issues that are still important to people in the community and we can do what journalists typically do. Go forth, ask the questions, get the answers, inform the public, find the facts as best as possible."

Trump also addressed the NABJ at its national conference earlier this summer in Chicago.