President Biden, Vice President Harris visiting Philadelphia on separate days this week

Over 400,00 people visited Vote.gov after Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris on Instagram

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will each visit Philadelphia this week for separate events.

Mr. Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Monday, but the details of his visit aren't clear at this time.

Harris will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday, where she'll take part in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists. It will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. at WHYY in Center City. The event, which isn't open to the public, will be attended by NABJ professional and student members, and 100 journalism and communications students from local HBCUs were invited, according to a news release.

The visits by Mr. Biden and Harris aren't campaign events, a spokesperson said.

Harris was just in Philadelphia last week for her first presidential debate against former President Donald Trump at the National Constitution Center.

Pennsylvania is a critical state for Harris and Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

After Mr. Biden dropped out of the race, Harris introduced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in a rally at Temple University in North Philly.

Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have each visited Philly on the campaign trail.