Donald Trump-Kamala Harris presidential debate showcased Philadelphia in a "beautiful light"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is shining bright the day after the presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

"The debate showcased our historic district in a beautiful light," Jenea Robinson, the vice president of communications at Visit Philadelphia, said.

Robinson said the debate not only introduced the city to tens of millions tuning in to see Harris and Trump take the stage, but it also gave a glimpse into the future.

"2026 is going to be a monumental year for the city," Robinson said. "We will be not only reflecting on our nation's past, but we will also be making history."

In 2026, Philadelphia will be the heartbeat of America's 250th birthday. It will also host a World Cup game and the MLB All-Star game.

Philly native Johnny Green is excited to share the future with visitors.

"It's the people," Green said. "It's the comradery. Under any and all circumstances, we strive to do the right thing. The next best thing to help this thing work."

"Philadelphia still matters as a place to have difficult conversations in this country," said Justina Barrett, who is the chief learning and engagement officer at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.

Barrett said the city is a draw not only for its famous places like Independence Hall but also for an opportunity to learn about the people who helped found this country.

"When people were coming from all over the colonies to debate independence and to debate the constitution there was a diversity of people living in Philadelphia," Barrett said. "A diversity of religious beliefs. A diversity of ethnic backgrounds."

It's a richness of diversity that is still thriving in the City of Brotherly Love today.

"It's amazing," said Guille Escarte, who was visiting Philadelphia.