Could Justin Simmons' ties to Vic Fangio lead to him signing with Philadelphia Eagles?

Breaking down the Eagles’ offseason with EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Philadelphia Eagles have a need at safety after trading C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans, and they could fill the void in free agency by adding a veteran with experience playing under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

That veteran could be Justin Simmons, the 31-year-old safety who played with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

During an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on Tuesday, Simmons was asked about how much his connection with Fangio and Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker could play a role in where he signs in 2025.

"Yeah, it really does. As honest as I can be, a lot of it, too, going back to your question about Atlanta – there was a lot of new, right? There was a new system, there was a new way to do it," Simmons said. "Going to Philly with Vic, you know exactly what you're getting out of me, and I know exactly what you're getting out of them because I've been in the system. I still have a ways to go to mastering it, but there are some things and nuances that I know that Vic likes, that I know that Christian Parker likes, and I know I can help in that area."

This marks the second time this offseason that Simmons has discussed potentially playing in Philadelphia next season. In March, Simmons said on the "Talkin' Ball" podcast with New York Giants beat writer Pat Leonard that the Eagles and Washington Commanders are "high" on the list in terms of his potential landing spots in free agency.

Simmons played in 16 games last season for the Falcons. He had two interceptions, seven pass deflections and 62 total tackles. Spotrac projects Simmons to earn a one-year, $5.8 million deal.

Simmons played under Fangio with the Denver Broncos for three seasons while he was the team's head coach. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in two of those three seasons in Denver.

After winning the Super Bowl, the Birds dealt Gardner-Johnson and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Texans in March for guard Kenyon Green, a former first-round pick in 2022, and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

In-house options like third-year safety Sydney Brown will get a chance to compete for the job left open after the Gardner-Johnson trade, but the Birds could also draft a player or decide to eventually sign a veteran like Simmons later this offseason.

"Obviously, moving on from C.J. and what he's poured into that city is big shoes to fill, but I love what they have going on with [Reed] Blankenship and rest of the supporting cast there, so I don't know. It's interesting," Simmons said. "I'm excited to see what happens."