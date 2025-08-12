Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Steel officials continuing investigation into deadly Clairton plant explosions

Gov. Josh Shapiro on Tuesday arrived in Clairton, Pennsylvania, to meet with U.S. Steel officials following Monday's explosions that left two dead and injured at least 10.

Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Shapiro confirmed U.S. Steel remains committed to a full and transparent investigation into the incident while ensuring Clairton and the surrounding communities will remain protected.

"I have been assured in both my conversations yesterday with Dave Burrit, the CEO of U.S. Steel, and the briefing we just had, that U.S. Steel is committed to two things: No. 1, getting to the bottom of what occurred and ensuring a safe plant for their workers when they return. And No. 2, making sure that the broader community is protected going forward."

The governor noted that steelworkers routinely do dangerous work to help build the country, but it shouldn't be as dangerous as it is, and the workers are owed answers as to what happened that caused the explosions.

"We appreciate U.S. Steel's commitment to a thorough and transparent investigation," Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa. 12) said in a statement. "Our communities are looking for answers, and this active investigation is necessary to find the cause of this tragedy and prevent it from ever happening again. My office and I will remain in contact with U.S. Steel and elected officials throughout this investigation, and are here to support affected workers, their families, Clairton, and the broader Mon Valley community."

Gov. Shapiro meets with family of Timothy Quinn

Before the press conference, Gov. Shapiro said he met with the family of Timothy Quinn, the 39-year-old identified as one of the two victims killed in Monday's incident.

"I had spent a good deal of time this morning together with Trisha and Lucy, the sister and girlfriend of one of our beloved steelworkers who worked in this facility for nearly two decades. He went by the name of TQ. TQ was a special person and devoted father of three, someone who I understood, served as a mentor to the other steelworkers," Gov. Shapiro said.

Gov. Shapiro emphasized Quinn's long-term commitment to U.S. Steel, noting that he was a second-generation steelworker who followed in his father's footsteps.

"We have a responsibility to remember his legacy, to make sure that his memory lives on," the governor said. "We will make sure that his children know that their dad was a special man, a good man, and a man who helped build this community with his hands the way his father did."

The family of the second victim has asked to keep his identity private.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the two steelworkers who were killed, and my thoughts are with those injured," Rep. Lee said. "I am grateful for the first responders, emergency personnel, and community members who showed up and continue to show up for the workers and their families."

Nippon, U.S. Steel committed to Clairton plant

U.S. Steel officials were also present at the press conference. While answering questions, CEO David Burritt reaffirmed U.S. Steel and Nippon's commitment to the Clairton coke plant.

"This facility and the Mon Valley are here to stay. We're investing money here, and we wouldn't have done the deal with Nippon Steel if we weren't absolutely sure we were going to have an enduring future here in the Mon Valley," Burritt said. "You can count on this facility to be around for a long, long time."