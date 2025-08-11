Man who died after explosions at U.S. Steel Clairton plant identified

Man who died after explosions at U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania identified

The man who died following multiple explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Monday has been identified as Timothy Quinn, the victim's family told KDKA.

Timothy Quinn was killed following multiple explosions at the U.S. Steel Clairton plant on Aug. 11, 2025. Credit: Timothy Quinn's family

The sister of Quinn confirmed to KDKA that he died on Monday. The Fitz Henry native was 39 years old. Fitz Henry is a neighborhood in Smithton, Westmoreland County.

An explosion happened at the plant just before 11 a.m. on Monday, followed by multiple reported secondary explosions, Allegheny County said in a news release. Quinn was killed, one person remains unaccounted for as of Monday evening and at least 10 people have been injured.

The explosions occurred inside the "reversing room" of the 13/15 battery, sources told KDKA. The room acts as a mechanical regulator, making sure the coal bakes evenly in the oven.

Authorities are investigating the explosions. No cause was determined immediately.