Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.

It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state.

"Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."

CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll shows Shapiro with a double-digit lead over his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano.

Still, the Democratic candidate says he's not slowing a relentless campaign to bring voters to the polls in southeastern, central and western Pennsylvania.

"Even though the areas look really different, the truth is most folks talk to me about very similar things," Shapiro said. "They want great quality education for their children and grandkids. They wanna make sure they can live in safe communities. Third, they want to make sure they are able to participate in the economy."

Shapiro says he's gaining bipartisan support from voters throughout the state. He attributes that to what he calls the stark political contrast between himself and his Republican challenger.

"My opponent is so unbelievably dangerous and extreme wants to take away your right to vote, wants to take away a woman's right to choose," Shapiro said. "I hear from Republicans, Democrats, independents, people who are just fed up with the extremism in our politics who see me as someone who can bring people together and get things done."

While the economy, inflation and abortion rights are all issues concerning Pennsylvanians, crime is top of mind for many Philadelphians.

"The level of crime in Philadelphia and in other parts of Pennsylvania is absolutely unacceptable," Shapiro said. "We have to hire more police to ensure that people are safe but we have to make sure that they are properly trained and look like the Pennsylvanians they're sworn to protect and serve and come from the same communities, so people can feel safe."

Shapiro and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman hope to get a boost from heavy hitters like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, who will be in Philadelphia rallying voters Saturday.

"I always run like I'm 50 points behind and I never ever let up," Shapiro said. "You will see me finally take a pause at 8:01 on Election Day once the polls are closed."

CBS3 has also reached out to Mastriano and his campaign requesting an interview before the election. We are waiting to hear back.