Biden, Obama coming to Philadelphia for campaign blitz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the midterms slated for next Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia this weekend. Biden and Obama will be in the city Saturday to campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic nominees for Senate, John Fetterman, and governor, Josh Shapiro.

The location and time have yet to be announced.

A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the Pennsylvania Senate race narrowing, with Fetterman leading Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by a 51%-49% margin among likely voters.

Shapiro leads Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Pastriano, 54% to 45%, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll.