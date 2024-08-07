Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro expressed reservations to VP Harris' campaign about leaving job as governor

Gov. Josh Shapiro had doubts about leaving job in Pennsylvania to join ticket as VP, sources say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was one to watch leading up to Vice President Kamala Harris' decision about who would join her as running mate on the Democratic ticket.

Harris ultimately named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her vice presidential pick Tuesday morning.

Shapiro's team felt the Harris interview did not go as well as it could have, according to multiple sources familiar with the vetting process. On Sunday following his interview, Shapiro called the Harris campaign and expressed reservations about leaving his job as governor, the sources said.

Nonetheless, Shapiro spoke during Tuesday's Harris-Walz campaign launch at Temple University in North Philadelphia and appears ready to campaign in his home state for Harris and Walz. He also reaffirmed his commitment to Pennsylvania.

"I love being your governor, thank you very much," Shapiro said. "Every single day I go to work for you. I put my shoulder to the wheel and I focus on three simple letters in our alphabet, G-S-D. I focus on getting [expletive] done for all of you."

"I am going to continue to pour my heart and soul into serving you every single day as your governor," he said.

A senior campaign official for the Harris-Walz campaign told CBS Philadelphia they will not share specifics about confidential conversations between Harris and Shapiro, and that Harris supports the governor and his ability to deliver the commonwealth for the ticket come November.

