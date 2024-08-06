Josh Shapiro reacts to Tim Walz' selection as Harris' VP candidate: "strong addition to the ticket"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro reacted on Tuesday to candidate Vice President Kamala Harris' selection of Tim Walz as her running mate.

Shapiro released a statement congratulating Walz and reaffirming his support for Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

My work here in Pennsylvania is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for our Commonwealth.



Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat… pic.twitter.com/Mkc1isQTo9 — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) August 6, 2024

"I know that Governor Tim Walz is an exceptionally strong addition to the ticket who will help Kamala move our country forward," Shapiro said. "Lori and I consider Tim and Gwen [Walz, Tim's wife] to be good friends of ours and we are excited for them and for the country to get to know the great people we know them to be."

He also said he had completed the vetting process to be considered as Harris' running mate, finally confirming reporting from the past several days that he was on Harris' VP shortlist.

"Nearly two weeks ago, Vice President Harris asked me to work with her team to complete the vetting process to be considered as her running mate — and following those conversations, on Sunday, I was grateful to have the opportunity to speak with the Vice President directly about her vision for the role and the campaign ahead," Shapiro said.

The most-voted-for gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania history, Shapiro has for weeks dodged or ignored questions about the vice presidential selection process as he appeared at events around Pennsylvania.

Shapiro says Harris' decision on a running mate was "deeply personal."

He also noted that he was elected to a four-year term as governor — and referenced a sort of Shapiro catchphrase that went national when all eyes were on Philadelphia following the I-95 collapse and rebuild, telling a crowd near the reassembled highway that "when we work together, we can get s--- done in Pennsylvania."

The phrase got toned down a bit, to "getting stuff done."

"My work here is far from finished — there is a lot more stuff I want to get done for the good people of this Commonwealth," Shapiro's statement Tuesday said.

Experts had said Shapiro could be a solid pick as a running mate for Harris due to his performance while running for governor in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Shapiro is set to speak at Temple University's Liacouras Center on Tuesday evening as Harris holds her first rally with her running mate.

Pennsylvania officials react to selection of Tim Walz as Harris' VP pick

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis posted a statement on social media calling Shapiro's status as a finalist "a testament to the work we're doing."

I've known @JoshShapiroPA for going on a decade, and I'm incredibly proud to be his partner in governing. It's a testament to the work we're doing that he was a top contender to join the ticket. pic.twitter.com/u6lhHtYRO8 — Austin Davis (@AustinDavisPA) August 6, 2024

"We're going to hit the campaign trail to ensure ... Kamala Harris is victorious in our must-win state," Davis said.