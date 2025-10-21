Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing memoir in January 2026

Gov. Josh Shapiro is publishing a memoir in January 2026 covering everything from his swift political rise in Pennsylvania to landing on Kamala Harris' shortlist for vice president and the trauma of his home being set on fire.

Harper, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that "Where We Keep the Light: Stories From a Life of Service," will be released Jan. 27.

Shapiro, 52, has become a prominent national Democrat since he was elected governor in 2022. The Pennsylvania governor was on Harris' shortlist as a running mate in last year's presidential election. Harris published a memoir this year on the 2024 campaign called "107 Days," in which she touched on selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz over Shapiro as her VP pick.

Shapiro has often been cited as a potential presidential candidate for 2028. He is also eligible to run for a second term as governor in 2026, though he hasn't officially announced whether he will run. Treasurer Stacy Garrity is angling for the Republican nomination in that race, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who lost to Shapiro in 2022, has not ruled out another run in 2026.

This cover image released by Harper shows "Where We Keep the Light: Stories from a Life of Service" by Josh Shapiro. Harper via AP

According to Harper, Shapiro "shares powerful stories about his family, his faith, and his career in public service."

"Gov. Shapiro reflects on what he has learned along his journey," Tuesday's announcement reads in part, "knocking on doors, serving his community, and bringing people together to tackle the tough problems we face."

In April, a man set fire to the governor's mansion while Shapiro and his family were sleeping inside, according to authorities. The Shapiros, who hours earlier had hosted a gathering for the Jewish holiday of Passover, were awakened by state police and ushered to safety. Cody Balmer pleaded guilty last week to charges of arson and attempted murder and was sentenced under a plea deal to 25 to 50 years in state prison.