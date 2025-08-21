Former Vice President Kamala Harris bringing "107 Days" book tour to Philadelphia

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing her "107 Days" book tour to Philadelphia next month.

Harris' book tour will stop at The Met Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 25, in partnership with Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books, an independent Black-owned bookstore in the city's Germantown neighborhood.

Tickets for Harris' book tour, called "A Conversation with Kamala Harris," include a copy of "107 Days." Other packages include VIP meet and greet tickets, a photo with Harris and a signed copy of the book.

Harris announced on July 31 that she wrote "107 Days" about the 2024 campaign, highlighting the breakneck pace of her last-minute bid for the presidency, which she ultimately lost to President Trump.

The book will be released on Sept. 23 and is published by Simon & Schuster.

The "107 Days" book tour spans 15 cities beginning in New York City on Sept. 24 and ending in Miami, Florida, on Nov. 20.

Here is a full list of dates for the book tour.

Wednesday, Sept. 24: The Town Hall with Barnes & Noble in New York City

Thursday, Sept. 25: The Met Philadelphia with Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books

Monday, Sept. 29: The Wiltern with Book Soup in Los Angeles

Saturday, Oct. 4: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts with Blue Willow Bookshop in Houston

Sunday, Oct. 5: The Masonic with Book Passage in San Francisco

Wednesday, Oct. 8: Tabernacle with 44th & 3rd Bookseller in Atlanta

Thursday, Oct. 9: Warner Theatre with MahoganyBooks in Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Oct. 11: Auditorium Theatre with Anderson's Bookshop in Chicago

Wednesday, Oct. 15: Durham Performing Arts Center with Quail Ridge Books in Durham, North Carolina

Friday, Oct. 17: Alabama Theatre with Books-A-Million in Birmingham, Alabama

Thursday, Oct. 23: London, United Kingdom

Wednesday, Nov. 5: Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall with Literary Arts in Portland, Oregon

Sunday, Nov. 16: Meridian Hall with Indigo in Toronto, Ontario

Tuesday, Nov. 18: Ryman Auditorium with Parnassus Books in Nashville

Thursday, Nov. 20: Ziff Opera House with Books & Books in Miami